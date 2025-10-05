ETV Bharat / state

Uproar Over Religious Conversion In Raipur, Bajrang Dal Protests, 6 Arrested

Raipur: Tension prevailed at Raipur following complaints of a woman in Parshuram Nagar area being coerced into embracing Christianity with promises of curing illness, triggering protests by the Bajrang Dal supporters. Police have arrested six persons, including a woman in this connection.

Balka Rajput, a resident of Santoshi Para in Rajendra Nagar police station area, said her nephew's wife had been ill for a long time. During which, she was introduced to Maya Ram, a resident of Parshuram Nagar, who promised to provide free treatment. Under the guise of treatment, Maya Ram and his associates allegedly attempted to brainwash the woman and gradually persuaded her into converting to Christianity, Rajput said.

The victim's family has alleged that during the treatment, the accused made offensive remarks against Hindu deities, hurting the woman's religious sentiments. After returning home, she recounted the incident to her family.

When the incident came to light, Bajrang Dal workers surrounded the Rajendra Nagar police station and staged a protest. They alleged that locals were being persuaded to undergo religious conversions with promises of medical assistance. The protesters demanded strict action against the culprits.