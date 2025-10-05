Uproar Over Religious Conversion In Raipur, Bajrang Dal Protests, 6 Arrested
Police have deployed additional forces in Parshuram Nagar and surrounding areas while the local administration has urged people to maintain peace.
Raipur: Tension prevailed at Raipur following complaints of a woman in Parshuram Nagar area being coerced into embracing Christianity with promises of curing illness, triggering protests by the Bajrang Dal supporters. Police have arrested six persons, including a woman in this connection.
Balka Rajput, a resident of Santoshi Para in Rajendra Nagar police station area, said her nephew's wife had been ill for a long time. During which, she was introduced to Maya Ram, a resident of Parshuram Nagar, who promised to provide free treatment. Under the guise of treatment, Maya Ram and his associates allegedly attempted to brainwash the woman and gradually persuaded her into converting to Christianity, Rajput said.
The victim's family has alleged that during the treatment, the accused made offensive remarks against Hindu deities, hurting the woman's religious sentiments. After returning home, she recounted the incident to her family.
When the incident came to light, Bajrang Dal workers surrounded the Rajendra Nagar police station and staged a protest. They alleged that locals were being persuaded to undergo religious conversions with promises of medical assistance. The protesters demanded strict action against the culprits.
With tension escalating, cops swung into action and the Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge arrested six persons, including Maya Ram. Police have registered a case under various sections, including inciting religious sentiments and forcible conversion. Officials said the matter is being investigated and further action will be taken based on evidence.
Meanwhile, Opposition and a religious organisation have termed the allegations baseless. They said the protest is based on rumours and aims to spread hatred in the society. Police are currently interrogating both parties.
Following the dispute, police have deployed additional forces in Parshuram Nagar and surrounding areas. The administration has appealed people to maintain peace.
