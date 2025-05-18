Ruckus Over Alleged Religious Conversion At School In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha

Kawardha: Chaos prevailed at Adarsh Nagar locality of Kawardha on Sunday after locals alleged religious conversion of poor people at a private school.

At least 25 members of a Hindu organisation entered a house in the locality and accused its owner of forcibly converting people. As a heated argument ensued between the two groups, a police team reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The members of the Hindu organisation filed a written complaint against the owner of the private school, identified as John Thomas.

Pusaiyya Bai, a local alleged Thomas called sick and poor people to the schools on the pretext of treating them. She alleged exorcism was performed in the house from where strange sounds could be heard. "People residing nearby were scared and children were afraid of getting out of their houses," Pusaiyya alleged.

Another local, Padmani Chandravanshi said residents of the locality had complained about the matter to police but John and others in the school were always let-off with a warning. Kawardha ASP Pushpendra Baghel said members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had lodged a complaint against alleged religious conversion in the school building. "The complaint states that people were being converted in the school where prayer meetings were held," he said. Baghel said 25 people have been detained and are being questioned and action will be initiated after the investigation is over.