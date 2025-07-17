Ruckus In Chhattisgarh Assembly Over DAP Fertiliser Supply, 30 Congress MLAs suspended

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes over supply of DAP fertiliser to farmers during kharif season as Congress legislators called the state government 'anti-farmer' and raised slogans in the House. Speaker Raman Singh suspended the 30 Congress MLAs including the Leader of Opposition for staging protests and creating chaos in the House.

It all started when MLA Umesh Patel asked the state government's supply plan as the state has only 1.48 lakh tonne DAP fertiliser against the capacity of 3.10 lakh tonne. In his reply, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam said his department's officials are in touch with suppliers,

He said as the state is facing a shortage of DAP fertiliser, farmers are being encouraged other varieties. The Minister said farmers are also being encouraged to use DAP Nano fertiliser.

Patel said the supply of DAP fertiliser till June has halved and sought information on when will the state receive more stock. Netam said the state will received 18,885 tonne DAP fertiliser by July 20. "The fertiliser will be sent to different places. In the next five days, 14 racks of NPK and DAP fertiliser will be available in the state," he said.

Patel then sought information on the quantity of DAP fertiliser that will be available for farmers. The Minister however said information on DAP will be given separately. He said there is a shortage of DAP fertiliser in the entire country owing to which DAP Nano is being promoted.

The Minister further said 60 per cent of the DAP stock was given to the cooperative sector and 40 per cent to private. He said at present DAP is only being being supplied to cooperatives. "The shortage is of DAP only," he said.

Dissatisfied by the Minister's response, Opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the House. The Speaker tried to pacify the MLAs and said, "I request the minister to make arrangements for supplying 100 per cent DAP fertiliser to farmers so that they do not face any kind of problems in future."

Netam assured that in future, the entire DAP stock will be given to farmers. He said the shortage of DAP fertiliser will be taken care of in the next one week.

Amid the ruckus, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged sale of fake urea in Rajnandgaon and the government's inability to check the irregularities. His statement led to more chaos following which the Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings of the House for five minutes.

As the House proceedings resumed, the Opposition MLAs rushed to the well and started raising slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of the Agriculture Minister. The Speaker then suspended the Congress MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said Congress' fight is for the farmers. "We are demanding to supply DAP fertilizer only to farmers. Our government used to supply fertilizer to cooperative institutions. But the BJP government is giving more DAP fertilizer to private institutions," he said.

Baghel said Congress legislators had to rush to the well to protest as the Agriculture Minister kept giving evasive answers on the stock available with the government and the quantity supplied to private companies.