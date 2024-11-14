ETV Bharat / state

UPPSC Postpones RO, ARO Exams; To Hold PCS Preliminary Exam On Old Pattern

The PCS prelim announcement pleased some candidates but left RO and ARO exam takers a bit disappointed.

Competitive students stage a protest outside UPPSC in Prayagraj
Competitive students stage a protest outside UPPSC in Prayagraj (ANI)
By PTI

Prayagraj (UP): Accepting the demands of the aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams, and announced to hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam on the old pattern. The Commission also announced to formation of a committee on RO and ARO exams.

The UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold the PCS pre-exam on the old pattern, an official announced here outside the UPPSC office. Several aspirants are protesting outside the UPPSC office to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift. While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam as before brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed.

Aspirant Rahul Pandey said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams. "We do not trust this announcement as no official notice has been uploaded on the Commission's website in this regard," Pandey said. Another aspirant said the government is following a "divide and rule" policy and termed it a partial decision so that PCS preliminary exam aspirants leave from here.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak when contacted said the government will work in the interest of the students and will also stand with them. "Decisions will be taken in the interest of the students," he added. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raised the demand in favour of the students during his Prayagraj visit earlier in the day.

Those who talk of 'One Nation, One Election' cannot manage exams on a single day, Yadav said, attacking the BJP government. The Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 were declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exams.

