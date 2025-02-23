Upon Release On Bail, Blaoda Bazar Arson Case Accused MLA Meets Rahul In Delhi

Durg: Congress MLA from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai Nagar assembly segment Devendra Yadav, an accused in the Baloda Bazar arson case, met Rahul Gandhi on Saturday after his release. Yadav flew to Delhi with his family to see Gandhi. After meeting the party MP, Yadav termed Gandhi as his idol. According to him, Rahul is working to end the politics of hatred in the country. Yadav was accompanied by his wife and son during his trip to Delhi.

Yadav had been released from Raipur Central Jail on Friday. An accused in the Baloda Bazar arson case, he spent 7 months in jail before his release. He has been released after getting bail from the Supreme Court.

"I will always follow the path shown by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and continue the fight for social justice. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress will always work for public interest and democratic values. At present, farmers, labourers, tribals, Dalits, women and youth are all deprived of their rights," Yadav said.

According to him, Congress has always fought for the poor and the exploited. "We will continue to work for the poor. Our fight for equality in the country will continue. I want to see the end of the politics of hatred," he added.

Following the Supreme Court bail order on Thursday, he was released a day after. As part of his bail conditions, Yadav must comply with the rules set by the court. Upon his release, he was greeted by party workers and Congress leaders. A large crowd of Congress leaders and supporters gathered outside Raipur Central Jail to receive him.