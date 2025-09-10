ETV Bharat / state

Upheaval In Nepal Triggers Anxiety In Asia’s Largest Red-Light District Sonagachi In Kolkata

Kolkata: The ripples of unrest raging across Nepal have travelled nearly 800 km south to Kolkata’s Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district, where Nepalese sex workers are unable to get in touch with their families, amid the political upheaval back home. On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down under the pressure of a fierce student-led uprising that has set Nepal on fire literally and politically.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government’s controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.

The developments have had a ripple effect in Kolkata, especially in Sonagachi, where a section of Nepalese women still work in the sex trade despite their declining numbers over the years. From Kalighat to Howrah and Hooghly’s smaller brothels, Nepalese once comprised a major chunk of sex workers, but Sonagachi continues to house several of them.

Now, they find themselves trapped in uncertainty, unable to reach their families or send money back home. Nepal’s airports remain shut, international borders sealed, and communication networks patchy at best.

“I have not spoken to my mother for three days. Every time I try to call, the phone says the network is down. I don't even know if she is safe,” said a sex worker from eastern Nepal who has been in Sonagachi for over a decade.

Another woman broke down while speaking to PTI, “Every month I send money to my two sons who live with their grandparents near Pokhara. This month, I don’t know if I will be able to send anything. If they don’t get money, how will my children eat?”

The immediate concern is the survival of their families back home. The remittances from Kolkata, though meagre, often form a lifeline for households in rural Nepal. The sudden disruption has not only created financial stress but also aggravated their sense of helplessness.

“Even if we want to go home, there is no way,” said another Nepalese woman in Sonagachi. “The border is closed, flights are cancelled. We are stuck here, and our families are stuck there. We are helpless.” Activists who work with sex workers echoed these fears. “They are entirely cut off,” said Mahasweta Mukhopadhyay of ‘Amra Padatik’, an organisation that supports the children of sex workers.

“It is natural for these women to be in distress. They cannot contact their families, nor can they be sure if remittances will reach them," she said. "We will hold a meeting with some of the sex workers and officials of our NGO and try to find a way so that they can speak with their families and send money back home," Mukhopadhyay said.