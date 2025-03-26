High Drama At Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Residence During CBI Raid

Raipur/ Bastar: High drama unfolded at Raipur on Wednesday as the CBI raided the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev betting app case on Wednesday morning.

A man with a bag on his shoulders created quite a stir outside Baghel's residence as Congress workers objected to his presence at the spot during the raid. The party workers surrounded the man and asked him to reveal its contents. The workers said the man was attempting to enter the house amid a CBI raid and alleged it was part of a conspiracy against Baghel. Amid the protest, a police team reached the house and escorted the man with the bag to the house.

Shortly after, a few CBI officials emerged from the house in a car with the man with the bag as one of the occupants. The car was surrounded by Congress workers who shouted slogans against the Central government accusing it of conspiring against Baghel. A few other CBI officers remained inside the residence. Meanwhile, the Congress workers, who staged a sit-in protest outside the former Chief Minister's residence, alleged the CBI raid on Baghel was a conspiracy by the Centre.

Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur said the CBI and ED action against Baghel shows the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is scared of Congress. "The Centre is suppressing the voice of the Opposition by misusing Central agencies. We will not bow down and our fight against injustice will continue," he said. Thakur said when Baghel raked up the issue of irregularities in PM Awas Yojana in the Assembly, the ED raided his house the next day. "Recently, the former Chief Minister raised the issue of the poor not getting ration for three months in Jashpur district and today CBI raided his house," he added.

Man with the bag entering former CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence (ETV Bharat)

Chhattisgarh Congress Committee Joint General Secretary Ajay Sahu said the All India Congress Committee has given a huge responsibility to Baghel at the national level. "Baghel has been given the responsibility of organising and overseeing the the party's upcoming convention. The Modi government is scared of this and is trying to tarnish the former Chief Minister's image," he said.

Sahu said during his tenure as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Baghel had taken action against Mahadev betting app. "We had removed that app from Play Store and had written a letter to the Central government on people associated with the app who are hiding n Dubai. The truth is that the Modi government is collecting tax from the promoter of the betting company," he alleged. Sahu said eight years back, the CBI had tried to implicate Baghel in a false case. However, after he was exonerated in the case, the CBI has is now trying to implicate him in the betting app case.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said he is unaware of the CBI action but claimed the leader of Opposition had demanded a CBI probe into irregularities in the state. BJP state president Kiran Singhdeo said if anyone is clean then there is no need to fear. "If someone has not done anything wrong then there is no need to fear the raids," he said.