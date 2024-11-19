ETV Bharat / state

UP Youth Trapped In Myanmar After Being Duped Through Lucrative Job Offer

A case has been lodged against a youth for luring Shivendra with a job promising Rs 1 lakh salary in Thailand.

UP Youth Trapped In Myanmar After Being Duped Through Lucrative Job Offer
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kanpur: A youth from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district has found himself trapped in Myanmar after being lured of a lucrative job in Thailand. Now, Rs 10 lakh has been demanded from his family for his release.

A two-day investigation launched by the crime branch has revealed that several youths from India have become victims of fake job offers in foreign countries.

Family members of Shivendra, a resident of Hari Bagiya area under Kalyanpur police station area, said he worked as a marketing executive in a footwear company in Dada Nagar. He met a youth named Sandeep in the factory and the latter had promised to get him a job in Thailand, offering a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. After this, Rs 2 lakh was taken from Shivendra for arranging his visa.

Some days ago, Shivendra got a tourist visa and was sent to Thailand, from where he was sent to Myanmar. His family members alleged that agents in Myanmar are now demanding Rs 10 lakh to send Shivendra back to India. Shivendra is presently housed in the jungles of Myanmar, they alleged.

ACP Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey said as per information received so far, a youth identified as Sandeep took Shivendra to Thailand by luring him with a lucrative job offer. A case has been registered against Sandeep on the complaint of Shivendra's family. Efforts are on to rescue Shivendra from the clutches of the agent and bring him home from Myanmar, Pandey said.

