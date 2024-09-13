ETV Bharat / state

UP Youth Held For Trapping Hindu Jharkhand Girl By Posing As Army Officer

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A youth arrested on charges of theft in a Vande Bharat train, has been accused of sexually assaulting girls by posing himself as an Army officer with Hindu identity while hiding his religion.

Ahmedabad Police arrested Mohammad Shahbaz, a resident of Maulana Azad Nagar of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh from Delhi on the basis of CCTV footage of a theft at Ahmedabad railway station on August 1.

When interrogated, he identified himself as Harshit Choudhury and claimed to be an Army major while showing some identity proofs including Aadhar card and an identity card of the Indian Army. Suspicious over his behaviour, police initiated an investigation and it was revealed that all the documents he had furnished were fake.

Soon after the case surfaced, a girl from Chaibasa in Jharkhand approached police against Shahbaz and a case was filed at Banna Devi police station. She alleged that Shahbaz had befriended her by introducing himself as Harshit and married her by concealing his religion. After which, he had also sexually exploited her, she complained.

Investigations have revealed that Shahbaz had made his PAN card, Aadhar card and Army I-card from a computer centre in Aligarh. A bank account was also opened in his fake identity. Police found photographs and contact numbers of several girls in his mobile. It is suspected that he had trapped two dozen girls in three years, police said.

The girl, who complained against Shahbaz, told police that she had met him online and they got married in a temple in Aligarh on March 5, 2023. She said that he kept her in a rented house in Lohia Nagar in Banna Devi area and stayed away from home saying he was busy with work.