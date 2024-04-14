UP Youth Hacks Sister to Death, Dies by Suicide Later

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

UP Youth Hacks Sister to Death, Dies by Suicide Later

As per preliminary investigations, the youth killed his sister and then died by suicide in Bahraich, police said. Investigations are underway and search in on for their mother, elder brother and sister-in-law, the official added.

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A youth died by suicide allegedly after killing his 15-year-old sister in Thaliya Gram Panchayat of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Shyama Devi (15), a resident of Baduvapur of Thaliya Gram Panchayat of the district, was allegedly hacked to death with a spade in her house last night. The body of Shyama's brother, Munshilal, was found hanging from an Acacia tree some distance away from the house. Prima facie, it seems that the Shyama's brother killed her and later died by suicide, police said.

On information from locals, a team from the local police station reached the spot and a probe was initiated. Later, at around 11 pm, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla along with Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh inspected the incident site. Inspector in-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh gave the case details to the Superintendent of Police.

Inspector in-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh said a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons on the complaint of the watchman's son. Bodies of the siblings have been sent for post-mortem.

It has been reported that the father of the deceased had died sometime ago and the siblings were staying with their mother, brother and sister-in-law. However, all three have gone absconding ever since the incident came to light, police said.

Singh said that search is on for the deceased's mother, brother and sister-in-law. Investigations are being held from all angles, he said.

Read more

  1. UP Man Shoots Wife at In-Laws House, Later Attempts Suicide; Both Critical
  2. Bodies of Couple Who Killed Their Kids and Died by Suicide Found after 34 Days in Telangana
  3. Assam Shocker: Woman Kills Her Three Children in Karimganj; Attempts Suicide

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.