UP Youth Hacks Sister to Death, Dies by Suicide Later

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A youth died by suicide allegedly after killing his 15-year-old sister in Thaliya Gram Panchayat of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Shyama Devi (15), a resident of Baduvapur of Thaliya Gram Panchayat of the district, was allegedly hacked to death with a spade in her house last night. The body of Shyama's brother, Munshilal, was found hanging from an Acacia tree some distance away from the house. Prima facie, it seems that the Shyama's brother killed her and later died by suicide, police said.

On information from locals, a team from the local police station reached the spot and a probe was initiated. Later, at around 11 pm, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla along with Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh inspected the incident site. Inspector in-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh gave the case details to the Superintendent of Police.

Inspector in-charge Sanjay Kumar Singh said a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons on the complaint of the watchman's son. Bodies of the siblings have been sent for post-mortem.

It has been reported that the father of the deceased had died sometime ago and the siblings were staying with their mother, brother and sister-in-law. However, all three have gone absconding ever since the incident came to light, police said.

Singh said that search is on for the deceased's mother, brother and sister-in-law. Investigations are being held from all angles, he said.