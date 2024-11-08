ETV Bharat / state

UP Women's Body Proposes Men Shouldn't Tailor Women's Clothes Or Cut Their Hair

UP Women's Commission suggests female tailors and barbers for women, along with CCTV installations, to prevent 'bad touch' and protect women from potential molestation.

UP Women's Commission suggests female tailors and barbers for women, along with CCTV installations, to prevent 'bad touch' and protect women from potential molestation.
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Lucknow: Men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie the ill intentions of men.

The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

"On October 28, at the meeting of the women commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, told PTI on Friday.

She said the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan and it was supported by the members who were present at the meeting.

"We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.

Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch.

"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions." Agarwal said this is just a proposal as of now and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.

Lucknow: Men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie the ill intentions of men.

The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

"On October 28, at the meeting of the women commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, told PTI on Friday.

She said the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan and it was supported by the members who were present at the meeting.

"We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.

Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch.

"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions." Agarwal said this is just a proposal as of now and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP WOMEN BODY ON BAD TOUCHMEN TAILOR WOMEN CLOTHESUP WOMEN BODY ON MEN TAILOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.