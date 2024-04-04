UP: Woman's decomposed body recovered from well in Bhadohi, husband detained

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

A woman's decomposed body was recovered from a well in Uttar Pradesh's Rajai village on Thursday. The person was identified as Vandana Srivastav and her body was found from a well near her house.

Bhadohi (UP): A partially decomposed body of a 34-year-old woman was recovered from a well in Rajai village here on Thursday after the villagers reported pungent smell emanating from the well, police said. The person was identified as Vandana Srivastav and her body was found from a well near her house.

Her husband Pavan Srivastav has been taken into custody for questioning, local Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Singh said. "The body of Vandana Srivastav, the wife of Pavan Srivastav, a resident of Rajai village under the Gopiganj Police Station area, has been recovered. The body was in a highly decomposed state," the SHO said.

During interrogation, Pavan told police that an argument had broken out between them on the night of March 26 and his wife left home after that, SHO said. "She told her children that she was going to her in-laws' home and left the house. She had been missing since then," he said. However, Pavan did not file a missing person complaint to the police, Singh said. The police are yet to register an FIR in the matter.

