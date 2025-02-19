ETV Bharat / state

UP: Woman Who Came To Attend Kumbh Murdered, Companion At Large

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

Prayagraj: A 35-year-old woman who had come to the city to attend the Maha Kumbh mela was allegedly murdered by a man accompanying her, police said on Wednesday.

Jhunsi SHO Upendra Singh said the woman came to Prayagraj with a man to take part in Maha Kumbh. They rented a room in a house in Azad Nagar area, claiming they were exhausted and needed to rest.

On Wednesday morning, one of the neighbours discovered the woman's body inside a common bathroom, the police said, adding that the suspect had fled after killing the woman.

The woman was murdered by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, they said. The identities of both the accused and victim remain unknown, the police said.

"The man who accompanied her is absconding. While renting the room, they mentioned that they had come from Delhi. The house owner lives elsewhere, and the property is managed by a local shopkeeper," Singh added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

