UP Woman Sold Into Prostitution In Rajasthan Rescued, Two Arrested

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A woman from Uttar Pradesh who left her home following a domestic dispute was rescued from a brothel in Rajasthan after being sold into prostitution. The Kharkhoda police station recovered the woman and arrested two accused, unravelling a human trafficking racket.

The woman, a resident of a village in Meerut, left her home on September 21 after a fight with her husband. She travelled to Vrindavan, where she met Kunwarpal, a resident of Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Kunwarpal, posing as a religious guide, gained her trust and offered to drop her home. Instead, he took her to Agra, kept her in a hotel for six days, and stole her gold jewellery.

Kunwarpal then sold the woman to Badan Singh, a resident of Bamuri village, Bharatpur district, for Rs 20,000. When the woman discovered her situation, she contacted her family, who alerted the police.

The Kharkhoda police launched an investigation, tracing the woman to Bharatpur. A raid rescued the woman, and police arrested Kunwarpal and Badan Singh. "The accused exploited the woman's vulnerability, using religion to manipulate her," said Kunwar Pal Singh, police station in-charge. The two accused were produced in court and sent to jail. The woman was reunited with her family. This case highlights the vulnerability of women fleeing domestic disputes and the need for vigilance against human trafficking.