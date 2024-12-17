UP Woman Marries Police-Officer Boyfriend After Threatening To Kill Self, Cops Say Marriage With Families' Consent

Bijnor: In a dramatic turn of events, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district got married to her police officer boyfriend after she allegedly threatened to kill herself when the latter refused to tie the knot despite several rounds of discussions at the police station.

The woman, who hailed from a village in Dhampur area of Bijnor, was in love with a youth from the same village. The youth is posted in Shikarpur police station of Bulandshahr district.

A week ago, the woman submitted a complaint at Dhampur police station seeking action against her boyfriend, alleging that he has refused to marry despite being in a relationship with her. Taking cognizance of the complaint, police asked the woman's boyfriend to report at Dhampur police station on Monday.

The policeman arrived at Dhampur police station with his family members while the woman and her family were also there. However, neither their family members nor the youth agreed to the marriage although several rounds of discussions were held with the woman trying hard to convince all.

Finally, when the matter could not be resolved as per her terms, the woman became furious and took out a knife. She then threatened to kill herself if she could not marry the youth. The police personnel and the family members were frightened by the woman's act. The cops then intervened and convinced both the families and the youth to agree to the marriage.

After which, they exchanged garlands at a temple in the police station premises and took the seven vows along with the seven 'pheras' in the presence of their family members. The couple has decided to register their marriage later.

SP Dharm Singh Marchal said that after receiving the woman's complaint, both were called at the police station. The matter was settled with mutual consent and the newly married couple was blessed by both families after which, they were sent off home, he said.