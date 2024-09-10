ETV Bharat / state

UP Woman Lawyer Killed for Opposing Bail of Advocate's Sons, 6 Arrested

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman lawyer of the district court was abducted and killed allegedly for opposing the bail pleas of an advocate's sons and his associate in old cases, police said on Tuesday.

Advocate Mustafa Kamil, his three sons -- Haider Mustafa, Salman Mustafa and Asad Mustafa -- and two associates have been arrested in the case, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said.

According to police, lawyer Mohini Tomar had gone missing from the district court on September 3 and her body was recovered from Rekhpur minor canal a day later.

Her husband Brijendra Tomar filed an FIR, naming the six persons including Kamil, his sons and his two associates -- Munazir Rafi and Keshav Mishra.

The FIR was registered at the Kasganj police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) sections 103 (murder), 140 (1) (kidnapping or abduction with an intent to murder) and 62 (1) (criminal conspiracy).

While Kamil and his three sons were arrested last week, Rafi and Mishra were held on Monday, the SP said.