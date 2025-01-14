ETV Bharat / state

UP Woman Found Dead In Thailand Hotel Bathroom, Family Accuses Husband Of Murder

Lucknow: A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel in Thailand, where she had gone with her husband and son. The woman's husband, a doctor, has been accused of drowning her in the bathtub.

Family members of the victim, Priyanka Sharma, has lodged a police complaint alleging that her husband, Dr Ashish Srivastava, took her to Thailand on a trip and murdered her. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at PGI police station and investigations were launched, police said.

Priyanka and Ashish, a resident of Saubhagya Apartments in Vrindavan, got married in 2017. Ashish runs a clinic in Ashiana Indira Nagar in Lucknow.

Priyanka's father, Satyanarayan Sharma, a resident of Vrindavan, alleged that his son-in-law was in a relationship with another woman and when his daughter found out about his affair, he started harassing her. Priyanka complained to the police against her husband in 2022 but the matter was settled following intervention of the in-laws, her father said.