UP Woman Ends Life, Husband Dies In Rescue Attempt; 7 Daughters Orphaned

Prayagraj: A woman allegedly died by suicide following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj while her husband, who tried to save her, also lost his life, police said on Tuesday.

DCP Ganganagar Abhishek Bharti said a probe has been launched into the incident and the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased couple, Lavkush and Pinky, residents of Dulapur village under Handia police station area, were parents of seven daughters. Lavkush worked as a plumber and lived near his workplace, located some distance away from his residence.

According to police, the couple had gone into verbal altercation over their daughters. The youngest daughter is aged three months while the others are less than 10 years old. Pinky had beaten up her daughters on Saturday and Luvkush, who had come home on weekend scolded her. This led to a verbal altercation between the two and Luvkush slapped his wife in a fit of rage.

Angry at her husband's behaviour, Pinky left home saying she would end her life while Lavkush ran after her. Some distance away from the house, he saw Pinky attempting to harm herself and tried to save him. However, both of them were severely injured. Villagers took them to the nearby hospital, where both were declared brought dead.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village following the incident. Daughters of the deceased have been given to the care of their grandparents.