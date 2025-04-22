ETV Bharat / state

UP: Woman Dies After Childbirth; IMA State Head Among 3 Doctors Booked For Negligence

Shahjahanpur: Police have registered a case against three doctors, including the head of the Indian Medical Association's Uttar Pradesh unit, after a 30-year-old woman died following childbirth due to alleged medical negligence at a private nursing home in Shahjahanpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to SP Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, Charu Ahuja, a resident of Shahjahanpur city, was admitted to a nursing home in the Kotwali area run by Dr Deepa Saxena. "The woman gave birth to a girl late on Sunday night through a surgical procedure. However, her condition deteriorated soon after," Dwivedi told PTI.

As her condition worsened, Saxena reportedly called Dr P K Agrawal, the president of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Uttar Pradesh chapter, and surgeon Dr Pathak for assistance but the woman could not be saved.

"Based a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family, police have registered a case under Section 106(a) (death caused by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Saxena, Agrawal, and Pathak," the SP said. Reacting to the police action, Agrawal told PTI on Tuesday that the patient was already in a critical condition when he attended to her.