UP Woman Cop Complains Against Man Threatening To Upload Morphed Pics, Abducted; Dials 112 To Escape

Lucknow: A woman police inspector of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, who lodged a complaint against a youth for allegedly threatening to defame her by uploading her morphed photographs on social media, was kidnapped by two of his associates and pressurised to withdraw her case.

The inspector somehow managed to escape by dialing 112 helpline and filed another complaint against the duo. Investigations have been initiated, police said.

The inspector, a resident of Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) police station area, told police that Anshuman Pandey, a resident of Prayagraj, allegedly blackmaled her for several months, threatening to post her morphed photos if she did not pay him money. Although she had blocked him on her contact list, he kept harassing her.

Finally, she lodged a complaint at Hazratganj women police station against Pandey. However, Pandey was not arrested and instead kept pressurising her to withdraw her complaint.

At around midnight on September 11, two youths came to her house and dragged her into a car and left. On the way, they asked the complainant to sign on some blank papers. They threatened to kill her and her family members if she did not withdraw her complaint against Pandey.

Amid this, the woman somehow managed to alert police by dialing 112 and when her abductors realised this, they fled leaving her behind. After which, she went to BBD police station and reported the incident.

BBD police station in-charge Ajay Narayan said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the inspector. The matter is being thoroughly investigated, Narayan said.

Read more UP Woman Lawyer Killed for Opposing Bail of Advocate's Sons, 6 Arrested