UP: Vigilance To Raid Bank Lockers Of Retired Jal Nigam Engineers In Disproportionate Assets Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 18 minutes ago

Uttar Pradesh's Vigilance will likely search the bank lockers of retired engineers of Jal Nigam on Thursday in the case of disproportionate assets. The items found in it will also be counted today. The action comes after the instructions by the state government.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Vigilance Establishment will likely raid the bank lockers of retired engineers of Jal Nigam accused in disproportionate assets case, officials said.

They said the items to be found in the lockers located in Lucknow and Delhi will also be counted today.

“We found the accused engineer having many bank lockers in Delhi and Lucknow. Today these lockers will be searched. The items found in them will also be counted,” an official told ETV Bharat.

Know About Recent Raids

On Tuesday, UP Vigilance raided the premises of five retired engineers of Jal Nigam and seized assets worth crores from the residences of former engineers of Construction and Design Services (CNDS), a unit of Jal Nigam.

In the 8-hour operation, the vigilance sleuths seized land documents, gold bonds, luxury vehicles, gold jewellery, and expensive items from the houses of the accused engineers.

The action was conducted at the house of former Assistant Engineer Raghavendra Gupta, former Superintending Engineer Satyaveer Singh Chauhan, and former Superintending Engineer Ajay Rastogi who served in the Human Resource Development Cell of Jal Nigam.

The houses of former Assistant Engineer Kamal Kumar Kharbanda and former Assistant Engineer Krishna Kumar Patel were also raided.

More About The Case

The Vigilance said it started the investigation against these engineers following the direction of the government in a corruption case. Several raids in quick succession followed.

The official said the income earned by these engineers from legal sources does not match their assets and the amount invested.

