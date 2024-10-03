ETV Bharat / state

UP: Vigilance To Raid Bank Lockers Of Retired Jal Nigam Engineers In Disproportionate Assets Case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Vigilance Establishment will likely raid the bank lockers of retired engineers of Jal Nigam accused in disproportionate assets case, officials said.

They said the items to be found in the lockers located in Lucknow and Delhi will also be counted today.

“We found the accused engineer having many bank lockers in Delhi and Lucknow. Today these lockers will be searched. The items found in them will also be counted,” an official told ETV Bharat.

Know About Recent Raids

On Tuesday, UP Vigilance raided the premises of five retired engineers of Jal Nigam and seized assets worth crores from the residences of former engineers of Construction and Design Services (CNDS), a unit of Jal Nigam.

In the 8-hour operation, the vigilance sleuths seized land documents, gold bonds, luxury vehicles, gold jewellery, and expensive items from the houses of the accused engineers.