UP Vigilance Raids Properties Of Former UPRNN Officer, Recovers Assets Worth Rs 50 Cr

Lucknow: The raids that were launched by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department at five premises linked to Rajveer Singh, former additional project officer of UP Rajkiya Nirmal Nigam (UPRNN), in Delhi and Noida on Tuesday, are still underway with assets worth over Rs 50 crore recovered.

Among the assets recovered includes two complexes, a bungalow, cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 77 lakh.

The Lucknow and Meerut units of the Vigilance Department initiated operations at five locations in Noida and Delhi. A team of PWD officers were also present during the raid.

Assets worth Rs 77 lakh recovered:

According to DG Vigilance Rajiv Krishna, the team found two complexes worth Rs 20 crore and Rs 6 crore in Delhi and Noida respectively.

This apart, a luxury bungalow worth Rs 5 crore was recovered in Noida, in which, jewellery and cash worth Rs 77 lakh were found inside a locker kept in one of the rooms. Along with this, several expensive decorative items were found inside the bungalow, costing crores of rupees.

He told that two hostels were found in Noida in the name of Rajveer and his wife, worth around Rs 8 crore. Also, electronic equipment worth lakhs of rupees were found installed here.

Lockers in many banks:

The raids were held till late at night and continued on Wednesday. During this, the team received an information about Singh possessing lockers in many banks. The Vigilance team will verify the information from the banks. Also, all recovered items will be assessed by the team and their sources will be probed into.

Investigations date back to 2019:

On May 31, 2019, the government had handed over the investigation of the disproportionate assets case against Singh to the Vigilance Department. After investigation, a case was registered in the vigilance police station in Lucknow on March 11, 2024. It was found in the investigation that Rajveer had earned Rs 1,78,27,143 crore from legal sources of which, he had spent Rs 2,67,32,452 crore, indicating an expenditure of Rs 89.53 lakh higher than his income.

Recently, the Lucknow team of Vigilance raided the locations of five retired engineers of CNDS, a unit of Jal Nigam in a disproportionate assets case of 2019-20.