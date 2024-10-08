UP Teen Suffers Burn Injuries In Acid Attack, Two Detained For Questioning

Amroha: A 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district sustained burn injuries in a suspected acid attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Two persons have been detained for questioning in this regard.

The girl was allegedly abducted by two men, assaulted and subjected to an acid attack. The incident took place in Rahra area. On the basis of a complaint lodged by her brother, a case was initiated in this connection. Prima facie, family rivalry seems to be the reason behind the incident, police said.

The girl's brother, a resident of a village in Morena police station area, alleged that his sister woke up at 3.30 am on Monday night to find someone knocking at the door. When the girl opened the door, she saw two persons standing outside, who forcibly dragged her towards the forest. They allegedly assaulted her and poured acid on her.

Hearing her screams, locals gathered at the spot and admitted her to a private hospital in Meerut.

According to the victim's family, their uncle was murdered in 2020 and since then there is a rivalry between the two families. They suspected that the girl was attacked due to this rivalry.

SSP Rajiv Kumar said two persons, a man and his son, from the same village have been taken into custody and are presently being questioned. The police are investigating all aspects related to the incident, he added.