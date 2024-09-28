ETV Bharat / state

UP Teen Dies By Suicide After Molestation, Family Blames Accused's Mother Of Abetment

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A class 9 girl died by suicide, a day after she was allegedly molested by a youth of the neighbourhood. The victim's family has accused the youth's mother of abetting their daughter's suicide. They complained that the accused's mother had abused and scolded their daughter after they had handed over the youth to police.

Bareilly police station (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district after she was allegedly molested and the accused's mother reprimanded her for her son's arrest. A case has been registered based on her family's complaint.

The victim, a resident of Izzat Nagar area of Bareilly, was a student of class 9. Her family members complained that Hasan Khan, who lived in the neighbourhood, had been stalking her for a long time. He used to block her way to and from school, pestering her to talk to him.

On Friday, the victim was alone at home while were parents were out for work. The accused came to the house and allegedly molested her. When she raised an alarm, the neighbours reached the spot followed by her parents. The incident was reported at the local police station and the accused was handed over to the cops.

The victim's parents alleged that soon after the accused was arrested, his mother reached their house and started abusing their daughter. She even threatened the family and called the victim "shameless", blaming her for putting her son behind the bars. The accused's mother had allegedly told the victim that she has no right to live after the "shameful incident", the family members complained.

After the victim's mother left, the girl allegedly tried to end her life. Her family took her to the district hospital in a critical condition but was declared brought dead by doctors.

ASP Devendra Kumar said that the girl has died by suicide and a case has been registered on the basis of her family's complaint. Further action will be taken after getting her post-mortem report, Kumar added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

