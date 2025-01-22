ETV Bharat / state

UP STF Inspector Injured During Encounter With Miscreants, Dies During Treatment

Meerut/Shamli: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) inspector Sunil Kumar, who was injured during an encounter with a gang of miscreants in Shamli on Monday night, died while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Kumar suffered three bullet injuries in his stomach, one of which passed through his liver and got stuck in his back. Doctors had to remove his gall bladder and a part of the large intestine during the operation. His condition was extremely critical.

Four miscreants were killed in the encounter that broke out in Jhinjhana area in Shamli. Among the deceased was Arshad, a resident of Bahri Mazra Saharanpur, who carried a bounty of Rs one lakh. This gang was on the police radar for a long time.

During the operation, there was a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the miscreants. Inspector Kumar, who was leading from the front, suffered severe bullet injuries and was admitted to Medanta Hospital.