UP STF Arrests Nigerian For Duping People With Fake Online Profiles

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested a Nigerian citizen who allegedly duped Indians by creating fake profiles on social media sites and luring them into a love trap. The accused, Cletus Obaji, has been arrested from Tilak Vihar in Delhi.

UP STF in-charge Vishal Vikram Singh said that the accused created fake profiles of foreign nationals on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. He would befriend people on social media sites and lure them with gifts. Later, the accused would pose as customs or income tax officer and forced the victims to give money. He even threatened of dire consequences resulting which, many victims paid him the amount, Singh said.

A case has been registered against him at Agambagh police station in Lucknow and now, UP STF has sent him to jail.

The matter surfaced after one of the victims lodged a complaint in May 2023. A girl had complained to the STF that the accused had befriended her by identifying himself as a citizen of London, lured her into a romantic trap and said he was sending expensive gifts and jewellery for her.

However, a few days later, a man posing as a customs officer, showed some packets through video call and asked her to deposit around Rs 26,000 as custom duty. After which, the victim was made to transfer additional amounts.

During investigation, it has come to light that the gang has defrauded several people to the tune of crores of rupees.