UP STF And Gonda Police Turn Saviours For Bride After Robbery, Brutal Murder

Gonda: A rare humanitarian initiative was reported from Gonda's Dixir village where UP STF and Gonda Police took the responsibility of Devidin's daughter's marriage, whose wedding jewellery, cash and valuables were robbed by dacoits on 24th April. During the robbery, the miscreants had also allegedly shot and killed the bride's brother Shivdin. This incident plunged the family into a financial crisis, and the proposed marriage had also reached the verge of breaking.

"They had looted everything. I was terrified when I saw it and rushed to wake my brother. He got up, still groggy, and tried to understand what had happened—he didn’t know the dacoits were still there. The moment Shivdin faced them, they shot him without hesitation," said Uday Kumari, Shivdin's sister and the bride.

However, the police department became the support system of the family in the daughter's wedding and set an example of humanity. When the Gonda police and STF officers got this news, they decided to help with the marriage of the girl. Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal's wife reached the victim's house and gave financial assistance of one lakh rupees. Along with this, STF also took the responsibility of getting the girl's marriage done. Tarabganj MLA Prem Narayan Pandey presented 65 thousand cash, an inverter and other items.

On June 5, Gonda police and STF became the family's support and shared the responsibility by joining the bride's side in the marriage. The bride's (Uday Kumari) mother and villagers were praising the police for their help and support.

DK Shahi, CO, UPSTF, said that on the night of 24/25 April, the miscreants shot and killed the youth Shivdin during robbery and dacoity in Dixir village. After the murder, the police shot two miscreants involved in the incident in an encounter. The other three accused were arrested during the encounter and sent to jail and one accused surrendered.

After the incident, the daughter's marriage broke down. On receiving the information, the STF chief gave special instructions to reinitiate efforts for the girl's marriage. In this sequence, the police and STF decided to bear the entire expenses of her marriage.