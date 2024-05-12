ETV Bharat / state

UP: SP Leader Sent to Jail for Obtaining Two Arms Licenses by Submitting Fake Documents

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

SP Leader Sent to Jail for Obtaining Two Arms Licenses by Submitting Fake Documents
Former state secretary of Samajwadi Party, Satnam Singh alias Satta(Photo: ETV Bharat)

Former state secretary of Samajwadi Party, Satnam Singh alias Satta has been jailed for forging documents and obtaining licenses for DB BL gun 12 bore and revolver/pistol 32 bore.

Pilibhit: Former state secretary of Samajwadi Party (SP) obtained two arms licenses by faking his address and putting up forged records. When the case was exposed, on the orders of the Superintendent of Police (SP), the Inspector posted at Gajraula police station lodged a report launched a probe. The accused Satnam Singh alias Satta has been sent to jail.

In a report lodged by Sub Inspector Mohammad Arif on the orders of SP Avinash Pandey at the Gajraula PS, it was said that on May 10, constable Praveen Kumar had registered a beat information which was further subjected to investigation following which it came to light that Satta, a resident of the Pourkhas village possessed two arms licenses- One license is for DB BL gun 12 bore and the other revolver/pistol 32 bore.

Both the above mentioned arms licenses were applied for in 2007 by showing their residential address as Prasadpur in Shahjahanpur. In 2018, Satta changed his address to Ekta Nagar Colony, Pilibhit and submitted it to the District Magistrate (DM) along with the application and affidavit.

Circle Officer City Deepak Chaturvedi said that the matter was investigated on the basis of the complaint that was registered by Arif. After the allegations were proved to be true, a case was registered against Satta under multiple sections.

