UP: Son Of Retired Cop Arrested For Extortion Through Fake Social Media Accounts

Man arrested for extortion using fake social media accounts in the name of Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested the son of a retired inspector for allegedly extorting money from people using fake social media accounts created in the name of the Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar.

The accused, Amit Kumar, was apprehended by Cyber Thana Police following complaints alleging that some people were demanding money using social media.

The initial probe by the police revealed that the Saharanpur native had created fake social media accounts, including Instagram and YouTube, to extort money under the premise of collecting donations for the survivors of the gas tanker disaster in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to police, Kumar would issue QR codes and ask for people’s help for the survivors of the tragedy. After receiving complaints, the cyber police began a manhunt for him and apprehended him on a tipoff. Kumar allegedly admitted to the wrongdoing in custody, saying he had obtained about Rs 80,000 through deception.