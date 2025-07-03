UP: Shops Demolished In Sambhal As Road Prepared For Muharram Procession

Sambhal: Preparations are underway in full swing here in Uttar Pradesh for traditional ‘tazias’ and ‘alams’ during Muharram processions amid tight security. However, concerns of losing livelihood are growing among local shopkeepers as the municipal council demolished nearly 35 makeshift shops in the vegetable market to make way for the Shia mourners.
Similarly, a major legal case involving Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir continues to draw attention around Muharram, as the next court hearing is scheduled for July 21.
Irfan, a shopkeeper of Sambhal, said that he had been setting up shop in this market for 40 years and faces demolition every year with no support from anyone.
“The municipal authorities come every year during Muharram processions and remove our shops within minutes, leaving us to fend for ourselves,” he said. “There has been no hearing for the poor shopkeepers.”
Another shopkeeper, Vishnu Kumar, said that earlier his shop was not under eviction, but under pressure, they started eviction. “This has been happening for the last 50 years, and no solution has been found so far. This leads to poor vegetable sellers and other shopkeepers suffering,” he said.
The fresh controversy erupted ahead of the hearing for Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid vs Harihar Mandir before Chandausi's Civil Senior Division Aditya Singh court, where the next hearing was fixed as July 21.
In this case, the Muslim party had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court. However, the HC upheld the trial court's survey order on May 19 and ordered a hearing in the lower court.
On November 19 2024, eight people, including advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a petition in the district court regarding the claim of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid vs. Harihar Mandir. After this, on the same day, the court appointed advocate Ramesh Raghav as the advocate commissioner and ordered him to conduct the survey.
However, the survey could not be completed on November 19. After this, on November 24, the team once again arrived to conduct the survey, but during this time, there was a huge commotion in Sambhal, in which four people died and 29 policemen were injured.
Read More