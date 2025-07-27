ETV Bharat / state

UP Shocker: Women Alleges Forced Conversion, Rape And Kidney Sell Attempt, 5 Held

Bijnor: A woman from the Kotwali area of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh accused a group of men of forced religious conversion, sexual assault, and an attempt to sell her kidney. Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case against 10 accused and arrested five so far.



SP City Sanjeev Bajpai said the woman, who is separated from her husband and lives in Kotwali city, complained to the police against the accused persons, alleging rape and forced conversion.



According to the police, the woman in her FIR said the accused runs a cloth shop in Kiratpur. She alleged that the accused Tariq had drugged and raped her. He also married her and got the Nikah Nama prepared, she said.



Alleged attempt to sell kidney



The woman also alleged that a Maulana and two witnesses were also involved in the Nikah ceremony. She also alleged that an attempt was made to sell her kidney.



In their attempt to sell the kidney, the accused had also taken the woman to Delhi and Rishikesh, she further said. A case has been registered in this regard. Five accused have been taken into custody by the police. Investigation is being done on all points.



Police have registered a case on the basis of the woman's complaint and arrested Tariq, Nadeem, Nashreen, Ayan and Aman. Police are also searching for the Maulana who conducted the Nikah and the other accused.