UP Shocker: Father Kills Four Children Before Dying By Suicide

Shahjahanpur: A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his four minor children in the Manpur Chachari village of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur before dying by suicide on Wednesday, police said. The incident has triggered a shock and left the entire neighbourhood in disbelief.

According to police, the deceased man, identified as Rajiv, a resident of the village, killed his three daughters, Smriti (13), Kirti (9), and Pragati (7), and his five-year-old son, Rishabh, by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon while they were sleeping.

“After killing his children, he then died by suicide. The tragedy was discovered by Rajiv’s father in the morning, when the police was informed,” they said.

“When Rajiv did not open the door in the morning, his father, Prithviraj, climbed the roof and went inside the house through the staircase. He was shocked to witness the scene,” Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

“Inside, the blood-soaked and throat-slit bodies of his grandson and granddaughters. Blood was also scattered all over the room. Rajiv's body was also lying nearby,” he said.

Dwivedi said the incident took place on Wednesday when Rajiv’s wife was at her maternal home.

“As per the neighbours and relatives, Rajiv was suffering from some mental illness, and there was a family discord as well, which might have pushed him to take the extreme step,” he said.

Rajiv's family also claimed that he was receiving treatment for a serious brain injury he had in an accident a year ago, and he would get easily agitated due to the injuries, per PTI.

Suicide No Solution

It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline- 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (24x7 available); JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330.