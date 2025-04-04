UP RERA Mandates Real Estate Developers To Disclose Project Accounts, Warns Of Strict Action For Fund Misuse

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) has issued a strong directive to real estate developers to provide the details of 03 accounts related to projects such as collection accounts, separate accounts and transaction accounts on the UP RERA portal.

This has been done in line with the guidelines issued by it on 29.11.2023. Now it has been made legally mandatory for promoters to deposit the funds received from homebuyers into the project’s Collection Account. Additionally, promoters must include details of the Project’s Collection Account in all promotional and advertising materials related to the project.

UP RERA has directed all banks to implement a mechanism of automatic transfer of 70% funds received in the Collection Account to the Separate Account and 30% to the Transaction Account daily. The amount in the Separate Account is strictly meant for activities directly related to project completion. Money withdrawals from the Separate Account are permitted only in proportion to the completed project work, duly certified by an engineer, architect and chartered accountant.

Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Chairman of UP RERA, appealed to promoters and allottees to thoroughly check all project-related details on the UP RERA portal before investing and ensure that payments are made only to the designated Collection Account. This will prevent misuse of funds, ensure proper utilization for project development, and help in timely project completion. Timely project completion not only enhances the credibility of promoters and fulfils the dream of homeownership for buyers but also strengthens the positive role of the real estate sector in the state's overall development.

In certain cases, it has been observed that promoters do not deposit the funds received from allottees into the designated Collection Account but instead transfer them to other accounts, thereby misusing the funds rather than utilizing them for project development. This practice is a violation of RERA provisions and a punishable offence. UP RERA is taking separate legal action against such cases. To enhance transparency and promote sector development, UP RERA has made the Collection Account details of all live RERA-registered projects available on the UP RERA portal under the "Details of Collection Account (Live Projects)" link.

Furthermore, the UP RERA Chief stressed that strict legal action will be taken by RERA against any violation of these provisions, particularly if homebuyer funds are deposited into unauthorised accounts instead of the designated Collection Account.