UP Reel-Maker Kills Husband To Be With His Nephew

Kanpur: A reel-maker from Uttar Pradesh allegedly murdered her husband to be with a kin, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra.

A senior police official said, "We have arrested the accused Reena and Dharmendra's nephew Satish. Dharmendra was killed on May 10, while his blood-soaked body was found outside his house in Laxman Kheda of Saadh area. A police complaint was filed on May 11."

"We reached the spot immediately upon receiving information and started a probe. Upon interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime," the senior police official added.

ACDP South Mahesh Kumar told ETV Bharat, "Reena murdered Dharmendra as she was in love with his nephew Satish. Reena was quite an enthusiast of making reels. There were many reels posted on her Instagram".

"Dharmendra came to know about Reena's affair with Satish and the couple fought over it. Hence, Reena and Satish conspired to kill Dharmendra. On the night of May 10, Reena had slipped sleeping pills into Dharmendra's food, and later she struck him in the head with a wooden frame leading to his death," Kumar said.

He said Reena proceeded to wash her blood-stained clothes and the entire house after committing the crime. "However, we discovered washed clothes in the bathroom. A benzidine test was conducted and blood samples were detected. After the investigation of the call detail records of Reena and Satish, we detained them intially," Kumar said.

"At first, Reena did not disclose anything but later she confessed to having two phones. She even admitted that she disposed one of her cell phones and its SIM card by throwing it in a local pond. The phones of Reena and Satish have been sent to the forensic lab in Lucknow. Satish had refused to take part in the killing and hence, Reena had carried out the murder by herself," the senior police official added.