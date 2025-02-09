ETV Bharat / state

UP Prison Receives Fake President's Order To Release Murder Accused; FIR Lodged

Saharanpur: An FIR has been registered at the Janakpuri police station here after the Saharanpur district jail received a forged order, purportedly issued in the name of the president of India, to release a murder accused, officials said on Sunday.

Senior jail superintendent Satyaprakash initiated a probe into the matter, which confirmed that the order was fraudulent. The fake order was issued for the release of an inmate named Ajay, who is facing trial in a murder case, he said.

"The jail administration found the order -- purportedly from the 'President's Court' -- suspicious. Upon verification, it was revealed that no such 'President's Court' exists," Satyaprakash said, adding that someone tried to mislead the officials with a forged release order.