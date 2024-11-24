ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Crowd Throwing Stones During Sambhal Mosque Survey

People and security personnel are seen standing near stones after locals clashed with personnel of the force during a second survey of the Jama Masjid. ( PTI )

Sambhal: Police used tear gas and "minor force" in the face of stone pelting by locals here on Sunday as tension escalated during a second survey of the Mughal-era mosque, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Tension has been seething in Sambhal over the past few days after the Jama Masjid was surveyed last Tuesday on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

According to the local administration, a second survey by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site began around 7 am and a crowd began gathering at the spot.

"Some miscreants came out of the crowd gathered near the site and pelted stones at the police team. The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

He said those who engaged in stone pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action taken against them.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said, "Some miscreants resorted to stone pelting but the situation is peaceful now and the survey is underway." Videos of youths throwing stones at police, purportedly near the site of the survey in Sambhal have surfaced on the Internet.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner in the case, had said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "Advocate Commission" to survey the mosque.

The court has said that a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, he had said.