UP Police Step Up Vigilance To Maintain Law And Order On Holi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified security measures ahead of Holi celebrations across the state, with strict monitoring of communally sensitive areas, increased patrolling and the deployment of drones for surveillance.

Police are also constantly monitoring social media to check any inflammatory content or fake news as Holi and 'jumma' (Friday) namaz of the ongoing Ramzan coincide this time, a senior official said.

As Holika Dahan will be held Thursday night, followed by Holi celebrations Friday, authorities have been implementing a comprehensive security plan to prevent any law and order disturbances, the official said.

Acting on directives issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, police units have been deployed in sensitive locations to maintain communal harmony.

Extensive patrolling is underway in high-footfall areas, including marketplaces and festival venues, with barricades set up at strategic points to manage crowd movement. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring are being used to track activities and swiftly identify potential threats, the officer said.

"To prevent public nuisance and disorderly conduct, police teams are strictly enforcing prohibitions on drinking in public places, near liquor vends and inside vehicles. Surprise inspections are being carried out, and immediate action is being taken against violators.