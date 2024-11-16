ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Saves Man Attempting Suicide After Meta Alert

Shahjahanpur: A 24-year-old man in Shahjahanpur was prevented from dying of sleeping pills, an act he livestreamed on Instagram after Meta alerted police, authorities said on Friday.

The Bhudia village native was rushed to a hospital by police and was discharged after treatment. According to an officer, the man attempted suicide because he was upset with his parents' scolding him.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said, "Mohan (name changed) posted a live video on Instagram late Thursday night, saying, 'Oh God, take me with you. When will I die!' He held six sleeping pills in his hand and consumed them during the video."