UP: Police Deployed Outside Reopened Temple In Sambhal

Sambhal: Uttar Pradesh police personnel were deployed outside the Lord Shiv and Hanuman temple that reopened after decades in Sambhal district on Sunday morning. The temple premises have been cleaned and arrangements for electricity have been made. Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed for security reasons.

This comes after the district administration discovered the temple on Saturday during the inspection being carried out in connection to the issue of electricity theft in the area. The temple has been reopened after 1978, Nagar Hindu Sabha Patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi had claimed.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced plans to restore the original structure of a temple that reopened on Saturday after 42 years.

SDM Vandana Mishra stated, "The temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security. The anti-encroachment drive targeted only structures built on public property. We will restore the temple to its original structure. She added, "We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)... Police will be deployed near the temple."

Earlier, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary revealed that the temple was discovered during an inspection related to encroachment complaints. "We received information about encroachment on a temple in the area. Upon inspection, we discovered a temple at the site," Chaudhary said.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya, who visited the site, reported that an ancient well was uncovered after the removal of a ramp constructed over it. "The (ancient Lord Shiva) temple is being cleaned. A ramp had been built over the ancient well. When we dismantled the ramp, the well was revealed," DM Pensiya said. The DM further explained that the ancient Lord Shiva temple was discovered during a district administration inspection for electricity theft. "The temple will be handed over to the community it belongs to, and action will be taken against those who encroached on it," he added.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, claimed that the temple had been closed since 1978 due to the absence of priests willing to live there.

"We used to live in the Khaggu Sarai area, where this temple of Lord Shiva is located. After 1978, we sold our house and vacated the area. Since then, no priests were willing to stay there, and the temple fell into neglect. Around 15-20 families left the area, and the temple remained closed until today," Rastogi said.