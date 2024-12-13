ETV Bharat / state

UP: Police Constable On Leave Found Dead At Mathura Home

Constable Ravi Kumar was posted in Amroha and was home on leave. He was set to see a girl for marriage before his sudden death.

Deceased police constable Ravi Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Mathura: A 25-year-old police constable, Ravi Kumar, was found dead in his room in Tilka Garhi village here in Uttar Pradesh late Thursday night.

Police have registered an FIR and sent his body for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Incident Details

Ravi son of Kumar Pal joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2021 and was posted at Amroha’s Said Nagli Police Station. According to family members, he took leave to return home on Wednesday. The next day, he and his family were scheduled to see a girl for marriage.

After dinner, Ravi went to his room on the house's second floor, family said. When he failed to respond to calls late at night, family members entered the room and found him unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added. The sudden death has left the family in shock and disbelief.

Police Action

Station House Officer (SHO) Shailendra Singh confirmed the incident, stating, “The matter is under investigation.” The body has been sent for a postmortem, and police are examining all angles to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities are also waiting for the autopsy report to confirm whether “foul play was involved or it was a case of suicide.”

