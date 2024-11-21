ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Constable Exam Results Released: Know Details

Over 6.5 lakh aspirants took the recruitment exam for 60 thousand positions, and 174,316 will be called for physical examinations.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Thursday declared the results of the constable recruitment exam. More than 6.5 lakh candidates appeared in the five-day recruitment test held in August for 60,000 posts.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in,

Cutoff Marks In Various Categories

The cutoff for the unreserved category is 214.2; for the economically weaker section (EWS) is 187.31; for other backward classes (OBC) is 198.99; for scheduled castes (SC) is 178.04; for scheduled tribes (ST) is 146.73; for freedom fighters and reserved category freedom fighters is 75.96; for ex-servicemen of the general category is 100.44; and for ex-servicemen of other backward classes is 59.

Cutoff For Women's Category

The cutoff for unreserved category women is 203.90, for EWS women is 180.23, for OBC women is 189.39, for SC women is 169.13, and for ST women is 136.02.

More About Test

The physical standard test will be conducted in the third week of December. At least 174,316 aspirants, or 2.5 times the number of unfilled seats, will be asked to take the test. It will be followed by the physical efficiency test in January's third week.

The recruitment drive received over 48 lakh applications—one of the highest in the world. It was first conducted in February but was cancelled due to a paper leak and was re-conducted in August.

The Uttar Pradesh government had made strict arrangements for the exam for 60,244 vacant posts in UP Police. This time, the government claimed to have conducted the exam fairly.

