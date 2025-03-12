UP Govt Suspends ACP Mohsin Khan In IIT Kanpur Student Rape Case Based On SIT Report

Kanpur: Collectorganj ACP Mohsin Khan, accused in the case of raping an IIT Kanpur student, has been suspended. A student of IIT Kanpur had filed a case against ACP Mohsin Khan in Kalyanpur police station of the city under various sections including rape.

Within a span of a few days, two consecutive FIRs were filed against the police officer by the student. After this, an SIT was formed in this case by the Kanpur Police. Mohsin Khan has been suspended by the government on the basis of the SIT report.

When Mohsin Khan was studying cyber crime and criminology at IIT Kanpur, he became close to the student. The student alleged that the ACP trapped her in his love and had physical relations with her. As soon as the student came to know that the ACP was married, she complained about it to the police.

After the investigation, ACP Mohsin Khan was immediately removed from his post. On the orders of the Police Commissioner, a case was registered against ACP Mohsin Khan under several serious sections including rape.