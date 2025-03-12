UP Govt Suspends ACP Mohsin Khan In IIT Kanpur Student Rape Case Based On SIT Report

Kanpur: Collectorganj ACP Mohsin Khan, accused in the case of raping an IIT Kanpur student, has been suspended. A student of IIT Kanpur had filed a case against ACP Mohsin Khan in Kalyanpur police station of the city under various sections including rape.
Within a span of a few days, two consecutive FIRs were filed against the police officer by the student. After this, an SIT was formed in this case by the Kanpur Police. Mohsin Khan has been suspended by the government on the basis of the SIT report.
When Mohsin Khan was studying cyber crime and criminology at IIT Kanpur, he became close to the student. The student alleged that the ACP trapped her in his love and had physical relations with her. As soon as the student came to know that the ACP was married, she complained about it to the police.
After the investigation, ACP Mohsin Khan was immediately removed from his post. On the orders of the Police Commissioner, a case was registered against ACP Mohsin Khan under several serious sections including rape.
The rape accused Mohsin Khan is a 2013 batch PPS officer. He joined the police service on 1 July 2015. Before Kanpur, he was posted in Agra and Aligarh for three years each. He was posted in Kanpur on 12 December 2023. During his posting in Kanpur, the DGP gave him a silver medal on 15 August 2024. He was posted as ACP Cyber Crime and ACP Collectorganj in Kanpur.