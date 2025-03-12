ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Suspends ACP Mohsin Khan In IIT Kanpur Student Rape Case Based On SIT Report

Kanput IIT student complained to police after coming to know that the ACP trapped her in the name of love though he was already married.

Suspended ACP Mohsin Khan.
Suspended ACP Mohsin Khan. (File photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 10:01 PM IST

Kanpur: Collectorganj ACP Mohsin Khan, accused in the case of raping an IIT Kanpur student, has been suspended. A student of IIT Kanpur had filed a case against ACP Mohsin Khan in Kalyanpur police station of the city under various sections including rape.

Within a span of a few days, two consecutive FIRs were filed against the police officer by the student. After this, an SIT was formed in this case by the Kanpur Police. Mohsin Khan has been suspended by the government on the basis of the SIT report.

When Mohsin Khan was studying cyber crime and criminology at IIT Kanpur, he became close to the student. The student alleged that the ACP trapped her in his love and had physical relations with her. As soon as the student came to know that the ACP was married, she complained about it to the police.

After the investigation, ACP Mohsin Khan was immediately removed from his post. On the orders of the Police Commissioner, a case was registered against ACP Mohsin Khan under several serious sections including rape.

The rape accused Mohsin Khan is a 2013 batch PPS officer. He joined the police service on 1 July 2015. Before Kanpur, he was posted in Agra and Aligarh for three years each. He was posted in Kanpur on 12 December 2023. During his posting in Kanpur, the DGP gave him a silver medal on 15 August 2024. He was posted as ACP Cyber ​​Crime and ACP Collectorganj in Kanpur.

Kanpur: Collectorganj ACP Mohsin Khan, accused in the case of raping an IIT Kanpur student, has been suspended. A student of IIT Kanpur had filed a case against ACP Mohsin Khan in Kalyanpur police station of the city under various sections including rape.

Within a span of a few days, two consecutive FIRs were filed against the police officer by the student. After this, an SIT was formed in this case by the Kanpur Police. Mohsin Khan has been suspended by the government on the basis of the SIT report.

When Mohsin Khan was studying cyber crime and criminology at IIT Kanpur, he became close to the student. The student alleged that the ACP trapped her in his love and had physical relations with her. As soon as the student came to know that the ACP was married, she complained about it to the police.

After the investigation, ACP Mohsin Khan was immediately removed from his post. On the orders of the Police Commissioner, a case was registered against ACP Mohsin Khan under several serious sections including rape.

The rape accused Mohsin Khan is a 2013 batch PPS officer. He joined the police service on 1 July 2015. Before Kanpur, he was posted in Agra and Aligarh for three years each. He was posted in Kanpur on 12 December 2023. During his posting in Kanpur, the DGP gave him a silver medal on 15 August 2024. He was posted as ACP Cyber ​​Crime and ACP Collectorganj in Kanpur.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP RAPEACP MOHSIN KHANSUSPENDED POLICEIIT KANPUR GIRLUP ACP RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.