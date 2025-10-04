UP Opposition Leader Mata Prasad Pandey Under House Arrest
He was scheduled to lead a 14-member delegation, including five MPs and two MLAs, to Bareilly, where violence erupted after congregational prayer on September 26.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday morning put Opposition leader Mata Prasad Pandey under house arrest, along with the deployment of a heavy force outside his residence in Sector 11, Vrindavan Colony of Lucknow.
Pandey was scheduled to lead a 14-member delegation, including five SP MPs and two MLAs, to Bareilly on Saturday, where violence erupted following the congregational prayers on September 26. Following police action, the Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav had announced to send a team to the area to assess the situation.
Police personnel have also been deployed outside the residences of several other SP leaders, including Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, who is among the delegates. Police personnel from two police stations have been deployed outside his house. Pandey claimed that the police had placed him under house arrest before he could travel to Bareilly. "Our delegation not being allowed to go, we will restore peace; not a communal matter," he said.
"There are reports of innocent people being jailed in Bareilly, based on which, our national president formed the delegation. The district magistrate should have been notified before the house arrest and the process of preventing them from travelling to Bareilly. We only want to go to Bareilly to meet with our party workers and gather information about the incident. But the government is using force to cover up its illegal activities," he added.
On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area in Bareilly after Friday prayers. Stone-pelting was also reported. The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan. Till Wednesday, 81 people were arrested in connection with the violence.
