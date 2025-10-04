ETV Bharat / state

UP Opposition Leader Mata Prasad Pandey Under House Arrest

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday morning put Opposition leader Mata Prasad Pandey under house arrest, along with the deployment of a heavy force outside his residence in Sector 11, Vrindavan Colony of Lucknow.

Pandey was scheduled to lead a 14-member delegation, including five SP MPs and two MLAs, to Bareilly on Saturday, where violence erupted following the congregational prayers on September 26. Following police action, the Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav had announced to send a team to the area to assess the situation.

Police personnel have also been deployed outside the residences of several other SP leaders, including Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, who is among the delegates. Police personnel from two police stations have been deployed outside his house. Pandey claimed that the police had placed him under house arrest before he could travel to Bareilly. "Our delegation not being allowed to go, we will restore peace; not a communal matter," he said.