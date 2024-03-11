UP: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued against Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, 2010 Riots Mastermind

The court has asked police to serve warrant to IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and present him in court on March 13. Earlier, on March 5, the court had summoned the accused but police failed to trace him.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Illehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who allegedly masterminded the 2010 riots in the district.

Bareilly's Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track) has ordered CO (I) to get the warrant served to Khan and present him before court on March 13. Also, a letter has been issued to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take action against the inspector in-charge of Prem Nagar police station for negligence of duty.

On March 5, the Bareilly Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track), Ravi Kumar Diwakar had issued summons and ordered Khan to appear before court on March 11.

However, despite repeated attempts, police failed to track him. Thus, the court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the IMC chief and ordered police to present him before it on March 13.

Riots broke out in Prem Nagar police station area of Bareilly in March 2010 during the procession of Eid Milad Ul Navi. Dozens of shops and houses including police outpost were set on fire, vandalised and looted. It was alleged that the riots were triggered following an inflammatory speech given by the IMC chief.

Later a case was registered against 178 named and thousands of unknown people by the then inspector in-charge of Prem Nagar police station.

The court has reprimanded inspector in-charge of Prem Nagar police station, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, for not serving the summons. Also, orders have been given to the SSP to take action against the police inspector.

The court mentioned that by not serving summons to Khan, the Prem Nagar police station deliberately helped the IMC chief and so action should be taken against the inspector in-charge.

