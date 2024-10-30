UP: Missing Man's Beheaded Body Found In Village Well

Sultanpur: The beheaded body of a man who went missing here a month ago was recovered from a well on Tuesday, police said.

SHO of Kotwali Dehat police station Satyendra Kumar Singh said the beheaded body was first taken out with the help of the police force, and divers subsequently brought out the severed head.

The victim Vinod Mishra (40), a resident of Agresar village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits, went missing on September 29 after he went out around 8 pm to attend to nature's calls, the police said.

Based on his family's complaint, the police had then registered a missing case, they added.

On Tuesday, his body was recovered from a well in neighbouring Siwan village, according to the police.

The body was spotted by some farmers who had gone near the well in the morning. They noticed foul smell emanating from the well and peeped in to find a body, and informed the police.

When a police team took out the body, it was found beheaded. The team then started looking for the head by draining out water from the well. The severed head was finally recovered after after six hours of effort with the help of divers.

SHO Singh said necessary legal action was initiated after the identification of the body. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, who was an electrician, has alleged that his son was murdered after which his body was dumped into the well.