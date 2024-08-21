ETV Bharat / state

UP Minor Rape Victim's Aunt Held For Helping Accused In Crime In Kannauj

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): The aunt of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by former block head, Nawab Singh Yadav, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Wednesday, police said.

The aunt, who was absconding for a week, was nabbed from Tirwa area. She has admitted to police that the accused's brother had lured her with money to skip the girl's medical test and to name other people in the case.

The incident took place on August 12 and the woman had taken the minor to Nawab Singh Yadav, who allegedly raped her.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said that on the midnight of August 12, the girl had called the police helpline number and informed about the crime. After which, police arrested Nawab Singh Yadav and the minor's aunt was also found at the spot.

Earlier, the girl's aunt had accompanied her to register a police complaint and even pressurised police not to undertake the victim's medical examination. The next day, the minor's parents had submitted a written complaint accusing the girl's aunt of being the main conspirator of the alleged rape.