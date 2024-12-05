ETV Bharat / state

UP Ministers Leave For State Tours To Invite CMs For Maha Kumbh 2025

Lucknow: Senior ministers of Uttar Pradesh will start inviting chief ministers and governors from across the country for Maha Kumbh from Thursday. Also, they will inform the common people about the grand festival during the state tours.

The itinerary of the ministers has already been prepared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Maha Kumbh will begin from January 13 and the state tours will be completed within December 30.

As per the CMO's itinerary, MLA Dayashankar Singh and deputy CM Keshav Maurya will visit West Bengal and Karnataka respectively to invite the CM and governor there. Former cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh will accompany Maurya to Karnataka.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has been given responsibility to invite dignitaries in Maharashtra, minister Swatantradev Singh will take the invitation to Madhya Pradesh and minister AK Sharma to Gujarat.

Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar will visit Sikkim and minister Rakesh Sachan will go to Bihar. Minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu has been given responsibility of Tripura.