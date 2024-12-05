UP Ministers Leave For State Tours To Invite CMs For Maha Kumbh 2025

Lucknow: Senior ministers of Uttar Pradesh will start inviting chief ministers and governors from across the country for Maha Kumbh from Thursday. Also, they will inform the common people about the grand festival during the state tours.
The itinerary of the ministers has already been prepared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Maha Kumbh will begin from January 13 and the state tours will be completed within December 30.
As per the CMO's itinerary, MLA Dayashankar Singh and deputy CM Keshav Maurya will visit West Bengal and Karnataka respectively to invite the CM and governor there. Former cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh will accompany Maurya to Karnataka.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has been given responsibility to invite dignitaries in Maharashtra, minister Swatantradev Singh will take the invitation to Madhya Pradesh and minister AK Sharma to Gujarat.
Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar will visit Sikkim and minister Rakesh Sachan will go to Bihar. Minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu has been given responsibility of Tripura.
In the cabinet meeting held on Friday, the government approved the proposal to organise grand roadshows in all the major cities of the country and abroad for Maha Kumbh 2025. A clearance has also been given for purchasing 220 vehicles for the festival.
The grand Maha Kumbh is being organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The Yogi government is on a mission to organise this festival in a grand manner this time.
The government plans to conduct roadshows in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Patna. Also, similar roadshows will be held in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Mauritius. CM Yogi Adityanath himself can also participate in some of the roadshows.
Each roadshow will cost around Rs 20 to 25 lakh and the expenses will be borne by the state urban development department. FICCI and CII will be made partners in these roadshows.
