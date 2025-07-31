UP Minister Claims No School Will Be Closed, No Post If Teacher Abolished

Lucknow: Facing a backlash on the merger of primary schools, the Uttar Pradesh government has stated that no school will be closed in the state, and neither will the post of any teacher be abolished.

This was announced by the Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh at a media interaction at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday. He said that no primary school located at a distance of more than one kilometre from another will be merged. He also underlined that no school with a strength of more than 50 students will be merged.

The minister said that in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, schools with very low strength are being paired with nearby schools, and this merger will be completed in a week.

The minister said that some of the schools that have been merged will be unpaired. Also, Bal Vatikas will be started in the vacant school buildings with the help of the Child Welfare Department, in which children between 3 to 6 years of age will study. The minister said that the process of preparing the curriculum for these children has begun.

The Uttar Pradesh government had decided to merge primary schools on June 16, 2025, and the matter has reportedly reached the Supreme Court.

Sandeep Singh said that the state government is not against teacher recruitment. “According to the rules, two assistant teachers and one subject teacher will be appointed in a school with 50 students as per the desired student-teacher ratio. If necessary, the recruitment process for the vacant posts will be started soon,” he said.

He further claimed that the posts of teachers and cooks are not being reduced or abolished. The objective of pairing the schools is also to ensure the deployment of three teachers (including Shiksha Mitra) in schools with student enrollment of up to 50.

He said that around 18000 educators will be recruited for Bal Vatikas through the GeM portal. “The schools have been merged in the interest of the students so that they can get a better education and resources. No school will be closed and not a single post of teacher will be abolished,” the minister claimed.

He further said that schools operating without recognition in the state will be closed by running a district-wise campaign. Responding to the opposition of the Samajwadi Party to the merger of schools, the minister said that the education system was on a stretcher during their regime. “There were no teachers in the schools, and the buildings were also dilapidated,” he said.

The minister said that after 2017, efforts were made to improve the condition of schools and presently, 96 per cent of schools in the state have drinking water, toilets and all the basic facilities for children.

He said that Uttar Pradesh is not the first state where the pairing (merging) of schools is being done. Earlier, this process has been carried out in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Orissa, among others. “This decision has been taken keeping in mind the better use of resources and how to make the future of children better,” he said.

Read More