'If You Have System, Then I Have Democracy': UP Minister Ashish Patel On Alleged Irregularities In His Department

Lucknow: Facing allegations of irregularities in the promotion of lecturers in his technical education department, Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Patel said on Thursday that negative campaigns are being run against him in the media.

The controversy erupted after Pallavi Patel, an MLA from Sirathu representing the Samajwadi Party and a leader of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), alleged irregularities in the appointments of department heads in the Technical Education Department. She accused officials of bypassing current service rules in favour of older ones to facilitate the appointments, terming it a scam.

Addressing an event, Ashish Patel said, “My negative things are being run in newspapers and channels with full force. If the dignity of any political person is insulted by spending 1700 crores, then Ashish Patel will reply to the brick with a stone."

"I am not going to sit quietly after getting slapped. If you have the system, then I have democracy. Get a CBI inquiry done on all my work. Why are you afraid of getting an inquiry done,?" Patel said.

Ashish Patel on Wednesday alleged a threat to his life from the state police's Special Task Force (STF). He said that if any conspiracy or incident occurs during his fight for "social justice," the responsibility will rest solely with the STF.

