UP Minister Ashish Patel Claims Some Officials 'Conspiring' To Harm His Political Career

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel on Sunday accused his rivals of orchestrating a conspiracy against him and his party Apna Dal (S), and claimed some officials were trying to harm his and his wife Union minister Anupriya Patel's political career.

Ashish Patel's sister-in-law Pallavi Patel, who was elected to the assembly on a Samajwadi Party ticket, has alleged corruption in the appointments of department heads in the Technical Education Department.

She has accused officials of bypassing current service rules to manipulate appointments. Pallavi Patel had staged a protest in the Assembly over the issue. In a long post on X on Sunday, Ashish Patel said slowly the "conspiracy" against him is getting exposed.

He also alleged that some senior government officials including one in the Information Department were involved in spreading false news about him.

On the allegations against him, Ashish Patel said the promotion-related Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was constituted under the leadership of M Devraj, an officer he described as the "most honest" in the state. He said he had no role in the promotion process as a minister.